With eating at home becoming the norm, Conosh, the platform that allows you to have intimate dining experiences at the homes of talented amateur chefs, has now launched home delivery services.

The weekend-only service will have pop-ups and special menus from some of the chefs who have hosted meals in the past.

Customers can take their pick from Andhra-style brunches by chef Anuradha, the Bombay mohalla food by chef Wafa, Keralan pork curry and beef fry by chef Soju, and more.

Still in the early stage, Cornish is working to make this new feature smoother for their users in Bengaluru and Delhi. The menu for the weekend is posted on their website on Mondays and orders are to be placed in advance through the site.



Rs.200 upwards.

