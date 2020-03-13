The city’s food scene is an ever-evolving one. While new restaurants are cropping up every week, there has been another set of hosts — home chefs — who have been welcoming diners at their homes for unique experiences. Even as aggregator apps and platforms like Conosh and Authenticook have been curating some of these experiences of late, most of these chefs have made a name through word-of-mouth because of the authentic and delicious fare they serve. Here’s our pick of experiences that are worth trying:





Sumi’s Kitchen

Sumitra Kalapatapu started hosting guests for lunch after she lost a loved one. “My daughter passed away in 2014 and I was quite lonely. A friend who had seen home chefs in Mumbai organise lunch meet-ups asked me to do the same, to keep me occupied, and that’s when I started hosting experiential meals. I’ve been doing this since 2015.” So far, Sumitra has organised over 400 lunch experiences at her residence. She serves a full Andhra Brahmin meal that’s cooked without onion and garlic. It includes 15 dishes like Kooralu, Pappu, Pachadi, Pulihara and Pulusu. Rs 650. At Jakkur

My Cooking Canvas

Saswati Behera and Sai Priya Behera, from Bhubaneswar, are the newest home chefs in the city. “We wanted to showcase and promote authentic Odia cuisine,” says Saswati. Their meals include authentic Odia delicacies such as Tanka Torani, Dalma, Kakara , Rasabali, Khata, Mudhi Mansa and Kakara Pitha. This weekend, they are hosting another experiential with a focus on the street food of Cuttack. Rs 799. At Sarjapur Road

Lichi’s Kitchen

Lichibeni Kikon, who comes from Nagaland, was keen to introduce her culinary culture to people of Bengaluru. She says, “I am from North East India. Though we are part of India, our culture and food habits are quite different. We smoke our meats and use sun-dried leaves in our cooking. I wanted people to know this and that’s why I started hosting Naga lunch experiences.” Some of the dishes Lichibeni serves through the ninecourse meal are Roast Pork in Sundried Bamboo Shoot, Beef with Black Sesame and Chicken With Fresh Bamboo Shoot. In addition to this, the home chef also takes orders for Naga pickles. Rs 2,000. At Cooke Town

The Bohra Bohra Thaal

If you want to bond over food, head to Rehana Nagaria’s home. This experience not only familiarises you with the Bohri culture and cuisine, it instills a sense of brotherhood because you will end up eating with strangers from one big thaali. The experience is unique because the 10 courses are served with an equally interesting narrative. “We narrate the story behind every dish served,” reveals the host. Expect Gol Paani, Dal Chawal Palidu, Mutton Khichda and Sanchaa Ice Cream. Rs 999 upwards. At Koramangala

Ghiza

Although Asma and Himayath Khan started Ghiza two years ago, only a handful of guests have enjoyed the sixcourse Afghani-Pakistani lunch, which is held on Sundays, because it is by invite only. Those who are genuinely interested can drop a text to the couple on their Instagram page or their WhatsApp number to be invited. The lavish meal features different varieties of shami kebabs, Nihari (lamb), and Karachi’s Kolachi Biryani. Rs 1,575. At North Bengaluru



