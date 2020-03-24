Even though COVID-19 has dampened the festive spirit, Ugadi - the Hindu New Year, will be celebrated within the confines of homes on Wednesday on March 25. It isn't an apt time to go all out with celebrations, but you could add a twist to your recipes to add some cheer.

Here are some ideas:

Khajur Holige:

Chef Venkataraman, executive chef at Oota Bangalore shares his idea of making a healthy yet innovative khajur or dates holige. "It is made from dates coconut and ground almonds as a base flavoured with cardamom. There are many Bengalureans who make different kinds of holige such as carrot, plain coconut, coconut and sugar and dry fruits holige. These are not traditional but are made with a modern twist," says the chef. A holige, also known as puran poli is a flat sweetbread served in India.





Sabudana Popcorn with Ugadi Pachadi:

Chef Akash Tyagi from Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar talks about his out-of-the-box recipe, the Sabudana Popcorn and Ugadi Pachadi. He says, "Instead of the serving the usual sabudana vadas, this is our take on the traditional dish. These should be paired with pachadi- a side dish made of neem flowers, raw mango, jaggery, pepper powder, coconut and salt. Some of the other ingredients that are used for making this pachadi interesting are fried gram (putnalu pappu), cashews, raisins and sliced banana."

Kayi Obattu Tupa

For those who want to try the traditional Kayi Obattu Tupa, try this recipe by chef Rajesh Kumar Ramaiah, Secrets of Bangalore

Ingredients

Fresh grated coconut 2 cups

Maida or plain flour 2 cups

Jaggery 1.1/2 cups

Oil 2 cups

Til Oil 3 tbsp

Green cardamom 5 nos

Turmeric 1 Teaspoon



Method

1. In a bowl, take sieved all-purpose flour (maida) and turmeric powder.

2. Add water little by little and knead it into a soft dough.

3. Add 3 tbsp of til oil and knead it well. Knead it well to form a smooth dough. Once done keep it aside.



Method for Holige

1. Take 2 cups of freshly grated coconut and ground the grated coconut in the mixer grinder and keep it aside.

2. In a heavy bottom pan add jaggery.

3. Add ½ cup of water into the kadai. Jaggery dissolves in water and you can see the froth. Keep stirring until you get the thick syrup consistency.

4. Now add grounded coconut into the jaggery syrup. Stir it well to form a thick paste. Switch off the flame. Coconut puran is ready for stuffing. Ensure your hoorna or pooran is thick in consistency and can easily form balls.

5. Now add cardamom powder to the hoorna / puran and give a final mix.

6. Remove the hoorna in a wide bowl and allow it cool for some time.

7. Make small balls from coconut hoorna and keep it ready for stuffing



Method for Coconut Stuffing

1. With prepared dough, make some small balls as shown below.

2. Now take one ball and flatten them with your fingers placing on your hand.

3. Place the jaggery stuffing in the centre.

4. Take the edge and start pleating to cover the stuffing.

5. When the dough covers puran completely, seal it on top.

6. Dust enough rice flour, roll it very slowly.

7. Roll it out to medium thickness. Heat the skillet and transfer the rolled puran onto the skillet carefully.

8. In medium flame, let it cook adding 4 drops of til oil.

9. When small bubbles form, just flip it over to cook the other side. Remove when it is cooked.

10. Serve it with hot ghee.