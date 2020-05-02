Ramzan is the month of two meals -sehri and iftari - for those who are fasting. Sehri is eaten prior to dawn, while iftari is relished after dusk. While most families cook a meal for sehri, for iftari they prefer to order in snacks or step out for a leisurely meal. But with the current lockdown, iftari will be an indoor affair, and only a limited number of restaurants are offering Ramzan delicacies for delivery.

But for those who live in Whitefield or stay close to this IT suburb of Bengaluru, there's something to cheer about. The Den Bengaluru has introduced the Iftari to Sehri meal box.

This lavish assortment of dishes includes delicacies such as Mutton Keema Samosas, Paya Shorba, Chicken Angara Kebab, Andhra Beef Curry, Khasta Paratha, Warqi Paratha, Haleem and Sherbet. The box also includes dates, fresh-cut fruits and dry fruit cake.

The dishes are packed under strict safety guidelines and are specifically labelled for iftari, family dinner and sehri. The hotel also mentions that all meats served are halal. The food, particularly for sehri, is packed in such a way that it stays fresh till the early hours of the next morning.

Those who aren't able to cook, or want to gift a meal box, could opt for this special Ramzan box that's ample for one.

Rs 1,500 AI. Delivery within the 5 km radius.