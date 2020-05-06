Missing your favourite pasta dish from Smoke House Deli? Here’s some good news… the restaurant has introduced DIY kits that you can have home-delivered and put together in your kitchen.

The ingredients come in neatly packaged boxes, each clearly indicating the name of the ingredient. The vegetables are freshly cut and spices and sauces accurately portioned. Each dish comes with ingredients on how you can make it. Some of the notable dishes you can order are Old School Mac and Cheese DIY Kit (which comprises creamy bechamel sauce, blanched macaroni, grated cheese and brioche crumble) and Tomato Mascarpone Risotto DIY Kit (par-boiled arborio rice, tomato sauce, mascarpone cheese, grated parmesan, cut vegetables).

The kits do not include basic pantry ingredients such as salt, pepper and butter.

Other dishes like Chermoula Spice Marinated Chicken, Chicken Oregano Burger Patty and Half a Roast Chicken are also included in the new menu. You can also choose from sides such as SHD Cheese Garlic Bread and Jerk Potato Wedges, and add-ons such as Smoked Chicken and Chicken Sausages.