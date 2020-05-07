The Oberoi, Bengaluru has introduced a home delivery menu for Mother’s Day. The menu has been specially curated to include the hotel’s restaurant’s most popular dishes, and also has a special focus on Asian favourites from Rim Naam and Wabi Sabi.



The dishes, made in their sanitised kitchens, will be delivered by in-house staff, who specially trained, in the hotel’s cars. You can also opt for self pick-ups.

Choose from options such as Tea Cake With Candied Fruits and Nuts, Air Dried Prosciutto and grilled peach salad, Malaysian Laksa, Australian Ham And Gruyere Cheese Sandwich and Smoked Turkey and Caramelised Onion. Pasta lovers are spoilt for choice with dishes such as Wild Mushroom and Thyme Agnolotti Parcels and Don Corleone’s Favourite Spaghetti Bolognese. Malabar Fish Curry, Home-Style Chicken Curry and Mangalore Ghee Roast are great options if you’re looking for some fuss-free comfort food. For dessert, try the Double Cooked Guava and Almond Pudding, Prohibition-Style Tiramisu or the decadent Seasonal Fresh Mango Gateaux.



Minimum order Rs.2,500++. All orders are taken 24 hours prior to delivery. Available till June 14.

