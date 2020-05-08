Famed New York-based Magnolia Bakery, which opened its first outlet in the country, in Bengaluru, late last year, has launched a special menu for Mother’s Day.

Their exquisitely created cakes and cupcakes, which are topped off with their light buttercream and signature decorations, have a cult following, and make for a great accompaniment to any celebration.

The menu features rose- and hydrangea-patterned buttercream cupcakes in classic vanilla and chocolate flavours. With this menu, they also introduce the individual Rose Cheesecake. This cake is flavoured with rose water and is topped with a rose made from whipped cream. You can also opt for the six-inch vanilla or chocolate layer cake topped with vanilla buttercream in a rose pattern. For an assortment, you can try the Mama Box which has three flower cupcakes and three chocolate cupcakes with chocolate buttercream.

All hand-made and freshly baked, the cakes can be picked up from the store or delivered home through Dunzo or Swiggy Genie.

Rs.195++ upwards. Store timings 12 noon to 9 pm. Until May 10.

