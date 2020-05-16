Classic and experimental whisky cocktails to try this World Whisky Day
Enjoy the versatility of whisky with these interesting cocktail recipes using Beam Suntory’s Jim Beam.
The New York Sour
Ingredients:
Jim Beam 50ml
Red Wine to Float 20ml
Orange Juice 30ml
Sugar Syrup 20ml
Lemon Juice 20ml
Ice
Glass: Rocks glass
Method: Shake it all together and Strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.
Claremont Club
Ingredients:
Jim Beam 50ml
Raspberry Puree 2 bar spoons
Cinnamon Syrup 10ml
Sugar Syrup 10ml
Lime Juice 25ml
Egg White - half
Mint leaf
Glass: Coupe or cocktail
Method: Shake all the ingredients together and strain
Garnish: Mint leaf. And fresh raspberries on cocktail skewer if available.
JB @ FB
Ingredients:
Jim Beam 50ml
Pineapple Juice 45ml
Curry Leaf 10-12 Leaves
Star Anise 1 for garnish
Tamarind Water 20ml
Jaggery Syrup 20ml
Glass: Old Fashioned
Method: Muddle the leaves in a shaker and add all the ingredients except the star anise. Shake with ice and strain over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned glass.
Garnish: Star anise
Spice Route
Ingredients:
Jim beam 40ml
Spiced wine decoction 20ml
Treacle or Jaggery Syrup 2bar spoons
Kokum 1 piece
Orange peel 1 piece
Glass: Old Fashioned
Method: Stir all the ingredients together with ice and pour over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned Glass. Squeeze an orange peel over the drink and discard the peel.
Garnish: A piece of kokum