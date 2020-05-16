Enjoy the versatility of whisky with these interesting cocktail recipes using Beam Suntory’s Jim Beam.



The New York Sour

Ingredients:

Jim Beam 50ml

Red Wine to Float 20ml

Orange Juice 30ml

Sugar Syrup 20ml

Lemon Juice 20ml

Ice

Glass: Rocks glass

Method: Shake it all together and Strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.

Claremont Club

Ingredients:

Jim Beam 50ml

Raspberry Puree 2 bar spoons

Cinnamon Syrup 10ml

Sugar Syrup 10ml

Lime Juice 25ml

Egg White - half

Mint leaf

Glass: Coupe or cocktail

Method: Shake all the ingredients together and strain

Garnish: Mint leaf. And fresh raspberries on cocktail skewer if available.

JB @ FB

Ingredients:

Jim Beam 50ml

Pineapple Juice 45ml

Curry Leaf 10-12 Leaves

Star Anise 1 for garnish

Tamarind Water 20ml

Jaggery Syrup 20ml

Glass: Old Fashioned

Method: Muddle the leaves in a shaker and add all the ingredients except the star anise. Shake with ice and strain over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned glass.

Garnish: Star anise





Spice Route

Ingredients:

Jim beam 40ml

Spiced wine decoction 20ml

Treacle or Jaggery Syrup 2bar spoons

Kokum 1 piece

Orange peel 1 piece

Glass: Old Fashioned

Method: Stir all the ingredients together with ice and pour over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned Glass. Squeeze an orange peel over the drink and discard the peel.

Garnish: A piece of kokum