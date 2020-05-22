KFC India has introduced contactless takeaways to ensure the safety of its staff and customers. Through this new feature, one can place a prepaid order on the KFC app, website or mSite. Then they can walk into the restaurant to pick up their order at a time that has been previously decided.

Talking about the initiative, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India said, “With contactless takeaway, our aim is to offer safe and easy access to those who are already on the road for essential journeys or on their way home from difficult work shifts. It comes backed with our 4X safety promise – of sanitisation, social distancing, screening (of temperature) and contactless service. Through the use of the KFC app or website and digital payments, this service is easy, quick and completely contactless.”

In keeping with their promise of safety and hygiene, the restaurant chain does routine sanitisation of all surfaces, such as tables, counters, doors and door handles every half an hour, the delivery teams wash and sanitise their hands and bags after every order, and all staff, including delivery riders, are regularly screened and undergo daily temperature checks, wear masks and gloves.

