Some of the popular spots in the city, such as Sanchez and JW Kitchen, are tapping into the home delivery market with newly introduced take-away menus. Here’s what to expect:

JW Marriott

The lavish spread at JW Kitchen includes Indian, Asian, Middle Eastern, Italian and American fare. The fine-dining restaurant at the JW Marriott is delivering everything from rolls, sandwiches, chimichangas, pastas and salads to biryanis. We recommend the mouth-watering Muffuletta Ciabatta Sandwich, the signature JW Burger, the hot Peri Peri Spiced Prawn Chimichanga and the aromatic Gosht Rogan Josh. Rs.2,200++ for two

The Oberoi, Bengaluru

This hotel’s special delivery menu has dishes from across the globe. It boasts small plates such as Air Dried Prosciutto And Grilled Peach Salad, and Australian Ham And Gruyere Cheese Sandwich. From the main course, we recommend Don Corleone’s Favourite Spaghetti Bolognese, Oyakdon or the Teriyaki Salmon. Finish your meal with their decadent Prohibition-Style Tiramisu. Orders have to be placed 24 hours in advance. Rs.2,500 ++ for two

The Ritz-Carlton

Choose from Indian, European and South East Asian cuisines when you order from this hotel. The home delivery menu includes dishes from their restaurants — The Market, Ganache, Riwaz and The Lantern. On offer are dishes such as Nicoise salad, Cambodian Style Prawns and Kahlua and Coffee Tiramisu. A highlight is the DIY section, with options like Cajun Spiced Sea Bass and Crepe Suzette. It comes with ingredients required for a specific dish and a recipe note, so you can make your own meal. Rs.2,000++ for two

Conrad Bengaluru

This hotel’s all-day diner, Caraway Kitchen, has a hearty menu that covers Indian, Asian and continental cuisines. Choose from their smokey Mathania Mirch Murgh Tikka, piquant Chongqing Chicken, traditional Laal Maas, creamy Risotto Primavera and the succulent New Zealand Lamb Chops, among others. Rs.2,000 ++ for two

Sanchez

With this popular restaurant launching a takeaway menu, you can now tuck into an indulgent Mexican feast in the comfort of your home. Some of our favourites include Ajillo Smoky Chipotle Chicken, Prawn or Fish (Mexican herb-marinated prawn, fish or chicken grilled and served with sautéed vegetables, white Mexican rice, corn on the cob and garlic chipotle sauce), Ancho Prawns Burrito Bowl, Epazote Mushroom Quesadillas and Tres Leche Cake. Rs.1,500++ for two