Many luxury hotels and restaurants have partnered with food delivery apps in Bengaluru. Patrons who have been missing their favourite dishes from frequently visited premium restaurants now have the option to get the food home delivered. ITC Hotels has now jumped onto the bandwagon and is available on food delivery app Swiggy.





Bisi Bele Bhaath

The hotel issued a statement saying, "ITC Hotels has partnered with Swiggy to offer Responsible Dining Experiences in the comfort of your home." The hotel team has curated a menu that includes chef specialities from their restaurants Edo Restaurant & Bar, Royal Afghan, Dakshin, and Kebabs & Kurries. On the menu are dishes such as Kozhi Pepper Fry, Bisi Bele Bhaath, Kathi Rolls, Gosht Dum Biriyani and favourites from their Boulangerie.





WelcomKathi Roll

The hotel says it launched this takeaway dining experience called "Flavours" to cater to their new and loyal diners. The deliveries will follow stringent measures and protocols for hygiene and sanitization. In addition to these measures, the hotel advises 'no contact' deliveries. Orders will be taken between 12 noon and 11 pm every day and can be placed on a call or through the app. If the order is placed on a call, a payment link will be sent to the patron through SMS, WhatsApp and e-mail. Only cooked meals will be delivered and no raw food accompaniments will be provided. No service charges will be levied on takeaway orders.