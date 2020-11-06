EARLIER THIS YEAR we all had to adapt to the changes that were thrust upon us, and so did restaurants and cafes in the city. Chef Baker’s, a popular bakery chain did the same when their outlets were shut. They kept in touch with loyal customers through the Internet and sent them a list of freshly baked goods every day that they could choose and order from. Now the bakery is back with a bang and they have pulled out all the stops for the festive season.



The chain was started in 2007 and now has over 65 outlets spread across Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Soon they plan to open in Sahakara Nagar, New BEL Road and Vidyaranyapura. Their menu boasts many new baked goods — you can choose from mini puffs, Turkish baklava, handcrafted cookies, chocolates, macarons, marshmallows, doughnuts, croissants and more. What also caught our eye was the travel-friendly cakes that stay for a long time, so are perfect to send to loved ones, or to take with you on those road trips you’re planning with friends.

Diwali hampers at Chef Baker's



And of course, how can Diwali be complete without hampers? Chef Baker’s is offering two types of customisable gift boxes for the season. The Healthy Gift Combo box has a mix of dry fruits, nuts such as cashew and almonds, as well as fruity chocolates. The more indulgent Festive Diwali Pack hamper has center-filled chocolates in flavours such as berry, salted caramel, and nuts, as well as fudges in flavours such as mango, almond, date and kesar pista. With these new and fun offerings Chef Baker’s has something for everyone.



Available online