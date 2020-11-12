The Diwali weekend is here! Although the pandemic has dampened our festive spirits, it isn't a reason to refrain from gifting something special to family and friends. If you are in Bengaluru, here's where you can pick up some unique gift hampers from:

Diwali hamper by Shangri-La Hotel

Locally-inspired mithai, artisanal chocolates, chocolate truffles, cheese boards, fondue sets and a porcelain coffee pot are just some of the contents of the lavish Diwali basket on offer at this star hotel. Opt for their ready basket or customise it to suit your taste. If you are looking at gifting an experience, then pick up a gift card that comes with a year's validity. Rs 2,000 upwards

The Grand Curation by ITC Hotels

The ITC Hotels has introduced a range of E-Gift Cards and Diwali hampers for the festive season. The e-cards can be used for stays, dining, spa experiences and more, while the hampers comprise festive mithai, dry fruit cake, bronies, chocolates from Fabelle and a lot more. Gift card Rs.1,000 upwards, Hampers Rs.2,200++ upwards

Diwali hamper by Justbe Resto Cafe

The health cafe has launched eco-friendly Diwali hampers. The hampers will include a hand painted diya from Belaku Handicrafts, spice infusion tea (a mix of 21 herbs and spices) Medjool Dates, pottery, incense sticks, a Rosemary plant, Steel straw, bamboo toothbrush, an immunity-building drink mix (made of cumin and fenugreek seeds) and more. Rs.2,500 upwards

Diwali gift box by Slay Coffee

The coffee takeaway chain has unveiled a special kit just in time for Diwali. Ideal for coffee addicts, the kit contains a packet of grounds, a French press, flavour sachets for your coffee and a ceramic mug. Rs.6,000

Gift hamper by Magnolia Bakery

Those who are looking at choosing something delectable for their Diwali hamper, we suggest you head to Magnolia Bakery. Their limited festive edition includes special loaves of Double Fudge, Marble Cream Cheese Brownie, Strawberry Sour Cream, Banana Streusel and Magic Cookie Bar. You could also opt for their eggless variation. If you are looking for something tiny, you could pick up one of their mini cookies or mini biscottis jar. Flavours include Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Sea Salt Caramel Cookies, Almond and Orange Crinkles, Pistachio and White Chocolate Biscotti amd Almond Chocolate Biscotti. Rs 350++ upwards

Diwali hamper by The Den Bengaluru

Apart from their unique curation, this luxury hotel gives another reason for you to pick up a Diwali hamper from them. The Den Bengaluru has associated with CUPA (Compassion Unlimited Plus Action), an NGO that works for animals in need. The hamper includes a diya and a mix of sweets from across India such as Mawa Ki Gujiya, Saffron Modak, Oats and Cashewnut Roll, Boondi and Char Magaz Laddoo, Pistachio Chocolate Barks, Oatmeal Cookies and Matar Namkeen With Saunt Chutney. Rs 1,000 upwards