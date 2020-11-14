Smoke House Deli has introduced a new menu specially for Diwali. Called the Green Dot menu. It includes exquisite vegetarian dishes that are perfect for the festive season.

The menu will include salads like Fresh Burrata and Caramelised Peach and Green Apple and Pear with assorted lettuce in honey chilli dressing. For starters, one can choose from Crispy Tofu with Orange Marmalade, and Apple Jam with Brie Melt and Toasted Almonds of puff pastry biscuit. Main course features options such as Avocado Cream and Gongura Risotto and Farfalle with Smoked Brinjal and Mascarpone Sauce.

Round things off with desserts such as True Ruby Chocolate Mousse Cake, Classic Opera and No Bake Cookie Cake.

Until November 26.

