It’s just an hour from the centre of the city, but when you enter Geist Brewing Factory, it truly feels like you’ve left the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru behind. While the factory has been the location of the brewery for over five years now, they recently launched a restaurant which allows you to pair your beer with interesting dishes such as Caramelised Onion and Mozzarella Samosa and Bacon Thecha Kulcha.

On a sunny weekday afternoon, we drove over to the factory to take a look at the newly opened restaurant, which overlooks the brewery; and sample the food, which we had heard so much about. The open-air space is spread across 7,500 square feet, and is built around a large banyan tree. Wooden picnic-style benches at the centre of the beer garden give the place a very relaxed and easy vibe.

Sindhi Dal and Masala Khari

Dal tale

We started with the popular Sindhi Dal and Masala Khari — a crispy flaky treat that was almost addictive with the tangy, sweet dal. Mary Had a Little Beef with its aromatic spices is a dish inspired by the recipe of Mohan Alapatt’s (one of the co-founders) grandmother. The Kerala-style dry beef roast was flavoured with coconut, chilli, curry leaves and garlic, for a starter that paired perfectly with our Geist Witty Wit. Some of the other appetisers we recommend are the Geist Kebab (South-Indian style deep fried chicken kebab served over a dash of curd rice) and Pork Seekh (spiced and grilled pork mince kebab). From the Burgers and Subs section, we sampled the Pork Roast Pocket (spicy slow-cooked pork served in Goan poee bread pockets), which hit the spot.

Geist Kebab

Green state

The Salad section has a limited number of options, but the Ba Be Co impressed us with its refreshing mix of mesclun greens, apple, pomegranate, red bean, corn and barley, which are flavoured with a dash of lime and jaggery. Along with the salad, we tucked into the Coorgi Pork pizza, which stays true to the quintessential Coorg Dish, without losing focus on what a pizza should be. We also opted for the Steak Tenderloin, which was succulent and perfectly medium done. It was served with parmesan mash, beans and a steak sauce that was packed with flavour.

Kundapur Chicken

We wrapped things up with the decadent Flourless Chocolate Cake and the classic Tres Leches. Served with a quenelle of rich velvety chocolate mousse, the former ticked all the boxes, while the latter (milk sponge, sweet milk, whipped cream cheese) was comforting and delicious.

Boasting an expansive green outdoor space, which is pet friendly, and a menu that offers unusual, off-beat dishes, Geist is the ideal location for leisurely weekend lunches and relaxed dinners.

Rs.1,200++ for two. At Nimbekaipura, Uttarahalli Hobli