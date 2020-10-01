Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer at Lavazza India gives us some of his favourite cold coffee recipes this International Coffee Day. From Lemonade Iced Coffee to Iced Butter Coffee, these recipes are interesting but also easy to whip up.

Fresh Mint Iced Coffee

Ingredients

Cold brew or French press coffee

1-2 mint sprigs

Vanilla simple syrup

Directions:

For the coffee:

Place a mint sprig or two in the bottom of a glass. Muddle mint with a muddler, add ice, and fill with cold brew or just pour coffee from your French press.

Add vanilla syrup one spoonful at a time until you reach the desired level of sweetness.

For the vanilla simple syrup:

Split vanilla bean down the middle with a knife and place in a jar. Set aside.

Meanwhile, mix together sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour mixture over the vanilla bean and let cool. Cover the jar and let sit for 12 hours.

Alternately, you also can use some vanilla essence.



Iced Butter Coffee

Ingredients

2 tablespoons freshly ground coffee beans

3/4 cup (6 ounces) water

1 tablespoon grass-fed unsalted butter

1-2 teaspoons MCT oil (optional)

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 scoop collagen peptides (optional)

Ice, for serving

Directions

Brew the coffee using pour-over, automatic machine, or French press.

Pour the freshly brewed coffee, butter, oil, and vanilla extract into a blender. Blend for 1 minute or until slightly frothy.

Serve over ice.

Note: Unlike other iced coffees that you can refrigerate to chill, this one will develop two distinct layers as the butter hardens, so serve and drink immediately.



Lemonade Iced Coffee

Ingredients

1 cup cold brew / French press coffee

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

½ lemon

Mint leaves (optional)

Directions

Prep some simple syrup by bringing a small pot of water to boil. Then, add sugar in a 1:1 ratio. Stir with a spoon until the sugar dissolves.

Grab a glass and fill it about a third of the way with some cold brew.

Squeeze out some fresh lemon juice and add that to the glass.

Add about two tablespoons of the simple syrup to the mix and blend.

Top off the glass with some ice. Garnish with sliced lemons and mint leaves.

