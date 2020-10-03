The demand for cocktail pre-mixes (which you can order and mix with the spirit of your choice at home) has skyrocketed in the past few months for obvious reasons. (Thank you very much COVID-19!) Here are a few options to choose from if you’re looking to spend your weekends at home sipping cocktails made by your own very capable hands…

Two Ounces

Noted Bengaluru-based mixologist Karthik Kumar and Prathik Shetty, the owner of Reservoir have launched Two Ounces, a range of handcrafted premixes. On the menu are options such as Salted Caramel Old Fashioned, Black Martini, Mixed Berries Cosmopolitan, Jackfruit Mojito, Clarified Bloody Mary, Darjeeling Chai Punch, and three flavours of Ultimate Gin & Tonic – Blue pea & Elderflower, Passion fruit & Rose, Cucumber & Indian spices.

The Permit Room

The popular restaurant and bar has a select list of interesting cocktail pre-mixes such as Paati’s Magic Rasam (curry leaves, ginger and green chilli), which is best paired with whisky, and Chill Pill Maadi (fresh cucumber, pineapple juice, peach syrup and coriander) which you can mix with vodka. Other options include Ammachi’s Kashayam (cinnamon, cardamom, jaggery, nannari syrup) to be had with brandy and Ginchax (orange and cucumber chunks, coriander leaves and vanilla syrup), which is best mixed with gin.

Church Street Social

Prefer sticking to the classics? If yes, then order from this restaurant. The pre-mixes here include Mai Tai, Margarita, Pina Colada, Cosmopolitan and Bloody Mary.

