Popular Bengali restaurant, Esplanade, has unveiled a special menu for Durga Puja. While the pandals may not be the same this year, tucking into an elaborate authentic meal might be the best alternate option.

The restaurant has created a different menu for each of the four auspicious days - Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami. Some of the highlights from the menu include delicacies such as Kancha Lanka Murgi, Mutton Dak Bunglow, Shorshe Chingri, Fish Orli. Vegetarians can choose from dishes like Phulkopi Roast, Chanar Kalia, Tel Potol and Dhokar Dalna. Round things off with some of their desserts which will include Pantua, Roshomalai, Ice Cream and Sandesh. If you choose to dine in, the set menu will be served on areca leaf plates and bowls.

Rs.1,325. October 23 - 26.

