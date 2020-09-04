Toit

The Not So Bloody Mary is Toit’s take on the classic cocktail. Tomato juice is replaced with guava juice, but the other ingredients remain the same. The mix of vodka, tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, lime and guava juice is a must-try if you are a fan of the classic. Rs.325++ upwards. At Indiranagar

The Permit Room

While they are popular for their unconventional mix of contemporary global and South Indian cuisine, The Permit Room offers some fun cocktails too. Our pick for the season is Kama On The Beach. The drink is a tropical mix of white rum, guava juice, lime juice and coconut syrup. Rs.370 ++. At Ashok Nagar

Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar

For something refreshing and light, try the Five Petals Seed cocktail at this restaurant. It is made with clear guava water, saline solution, limoncello and tonic water. It is served in a goblet glass rimmed with sugar-coated lime skin and garnished with guava and orange slices. Rs.425++. At Museum Road

Hard Rock Cafe

The Rock House Rum Punch at the popular cafe chain blends dark rum with Angostura bitters and their signature concoction of tropical fruit juices made with guava syrup, fresh lime juice and pineapple juice. It is finished with a topping of sparkling ginger juice and an orchid. Rs.625 ++. At St Marks Road

Nevermind

Located on 12th Main in Indiranagar, this bar is known for its artisanal handcrafted cocktails. The Flint is one of their most popular and boasts simple ingredients, but is heady and delicious. The refreshing beverage is a mix of vodka, guava juice, fresh mint, and for that added hit of spice — jalapeno. Rs.410++. At Indiranagar

Mamagoto

Guava juice, vodka and lemon juice come together to create one of this Asian restaurant’s most popular cocktails — the GuavaGoto. Topped with fresh guava chunks, this drink offers clean and minimal flavours with the tropical notes of the guava taking centrestage. Rs.399++. At Indiranagar

URU Brewpark

A combination of Tequila, lime juice, fresh pineapple, guava juice, jalapeno and salt, the Guava Breeze at this pub promises a burst of tropical flavours. The drink is garnished with salt, paprika, edible flowers and jalapeno for an added zing. Rs.450++. At Bannerghatta Road

