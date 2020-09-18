The Jewish New Year or Rosh HaShanah begins tonight, on September 18 this year. It is the 5781st year as per the Jewish calendar. While the community will celebrate the occasion for three days until the evening of September 20, the celebrations are not the usual, courtesy the pandemic. However, this isn't stopping Jews from ushering in the New Year with enthusiasm.

Eddna Samuel, a Mumbai-based communications expert and founder of Motif India (an initiative to preserve culture), is a Jew, who is currently in Tel Aviv. She says, "Many of us would attend the Tashlich (sea prayers), a ritual where members of the community throw bread into a natural running waterbody. This ceremony would take place at the Bhaucha Dhakka near the Dockyard, after this we would attend the service at the synagogue and listen to the sound of Shofar (a trumpet used in Jewish ceremonies) before heading home. But this year most of us are celebrating at home." Eddna who flew to Israel earlier this year had to stay back because of the lockdown. But she says, Israel is like her second home, after India, and she will celebrate Rosh HaShanah just like how she does every year but without going out. Speaking about what the Jews eat on the occasion, she explains, "A Rosh HaShanah meal consists of challah or apples dipped in honey and pomegranate. The number of seeds in the pomegranate reflects the number of good deeds you will do in the coming year."

After prayers on the first day, the Jews wish each other Le Shana Tova (For a good year!) and exchange Halwa. Candles are lit in the evening and blessings are recited. "These two days are spent at the synagogue and feasting with loved ones," says Eddna who shares the Halwa and Chicken Curry traditional recipes that can be cooked at home.





Eddna poses with a tray of Halwa

China Grass Halwa

Ingredients

China Grass (Agar agar) 1 packet

Milk 1 litre

Sugar 2 cups

Almonds and pistachio to garnishing

A pinch of saffron (optional)

Method

Cut the agar agar into pieces and soak in 1 cup milk for 15 minutes

Meanwhile, boil 1-litre milk in a pan and add sugar to it

Add a little saffron to the milk for yellow/orange color (optional)

Now add agar agar to the milk and allow the milk to boil for few more minutes. When it starts to thicken, pour it in a large tray

Once the milk starts to cool down it will set. Now garnish with chopped almonds and pistachio

Refrigerate it for an hour and serve





Chicken Curry by Eddna

Chicken Curry

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 head of garlic, chopped (5 to 6 cloves)

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon Garam Masala powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

2 chicken breast or thigh pieces (medium size)

1 large tomato

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 cup freshly chopped coriander leaves

Method

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium flame

Add the onion and cook until it softens, and turns golden brown

Add garlic and ginger paste to the pan and cook for one minute

Add the coriander, turmeric, red chili powder, and Garam Masala. Cook for one minute

Add tomatoes, and sea salt to the pan and stir well

Add Chicken pieces to the sauce and let it cook over sim. Reduce the flame to medium

Once the chicken pieces are cooked, add freshly chopped coriander leaves. Serve with steamed basmati rice or naan