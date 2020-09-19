Mithuna from Paul John has been named the third best whisky in the world, and the Asian whisky of the year for 2021 by the revered whisky guide - Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible. Mithuna is the second expression of Paul John Indian Single Malt’s Zodiac series from John Distilleries in Goa.

“For an Indian whisky to attain such an honour has proven that India is on par and even better in terms of quality with other international whiskies. It marks a turning point in the emergence of India as a serious player in the world of single malt ,” says Bengaluru-based Paul P John, chairman and managing director of John Distilleries.

Beam Suntory’s Alberta premium Cask Strength, which is made and distilled in Calgary, Alberta, was named World Whisky of The Year.

The rankings were decided by Jim Murray after tasting 1,252 different whiskies from around the world.

