Koramangala Social has reopened its doors in time for the IPL season. And to make the most of it, the restaurant has introduced limited edition menus to draw in customers.

The limited edition LIIT Menu for dine-in customers will have eight new LIITs named after the 8 IPL teams - Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Those ordering in can choose from the Super Starter Combo, the Power Play Main Combo, the D.I.Try Meal Kits and the #SocialPartyStarter. The first two combos will feature dishes such as Paneer Chilli, Butter Chicken Biryani and Chilli Chicken Black Pepper China Box, while with the D.I.Try kits you can whip up Social’s Chilli Chicken and Hot Tennessee Chicken Wings among others. The Social Party starter, which is for anywhere from 6 to 50 people, will comprise starters, mains, mixers, desserts and a curated playlist, plus, a bartender from the restaurant!



