Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru will host a themed ‘Sunday Superlunch’ to celebrate Oktoberfest, at the Lobby Lounge and Terrace. The German-themed lunch will have specials such as Sauerkraut, Currywurst Balls, Pretzels, Flammkuchen, Roast Chicken and Sausage Platters. For dessert diners can choose from classics like the German Plum and Apple Cake.

“Oktoberfest is meant to be joyful and the culinary team has tried to showcase their best through a sumptuous spread of authentic Bavarian cuisine. This will be a fun Sunday for families to unwind, after a few months of being home, so we wanted to make it special,” says Dirham Haque, Executive Sous Chef.

The hotel will follow all safety protocols in keeping with the Lead With Care program - an enhanced global health and safety initiative which is implemented at properties across the world.

September 28, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Ganganagar

