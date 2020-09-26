International Coffee Day, October 1, is barely a week away and we can’t help but be excited. Why? Because it’s an excuse to drink more coffee (not that we don’t anyway) and spend more of our money on pretty-looking equipment! In the run up to October 1, we take a look at some of the best coffee accessories that will make your coffee taste like it’s straight out of your favourite cafe.

Hario Skerton Ceramic Coffee Mill

One of the most popular mills, this one comes with a rubber bottom for better grip. You can grind your beans as per your preference. It has conical burrs that give you a uniform grind. Rs.3,980

Aerolatte Cafe Porcellana

This one is another must-have for coffee lovers. It is suitable for gas, electric, ceramic and halogen stovetops. The kettle on top is detachable and you can use it to pour the coffee directly into your cup. Rs.3,600

Yellow Moka Pot by Araku Coffee

The artisanal coffee brand has collaborated with designers Anderssen & Voll to create this moka pot that will add a dash of colour to your kitchen. Influenced by Scandinavian aesthetics, you can use it to create the perfect brew in 10 minutes. Rs.3,750

The Blendist by Shaze

This French Press is created in collaboration with Seymour Powell and is truly a statement piece, but also functional at the same time. It comes in two colours - yellow gold and rose gold, and is made from mouth-blown borosilicate glass. Rs.5,520

Primula Cold Brew Glass Carafe Iced Coffee Maker

If you’re a cold brew fan, this is just what you need. All you need to do is fill the core filter with coffee powder, then fill up the carafe with water and keep it in the fridge for 24 hours. Rs.4,560

