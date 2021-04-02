Kappa Chakka Kandhari, popular for its lesser known home-style Kerala food, has finally reopened its doors, after a year. To mark the occasion, chef and co-owner, Regi Mathew, has introduced an extensive set menu, that includes everything from one one-pot meals to elaborate thalis.

Ammachi Specials from Kappa Chakka Kandhari's new menu

When we paid them a visit, we sampled the Naaduvaazhi and the Rajayogi platters. The former was paired with their popular Lemon Goli Soda and the starters consisted of Grilled Jumbo Prawns, Koondal Roast (roasted calamari rings), Erachi Fry (roasted tenderloin) and Chicken Cutlet. Though each of them was delicious, we couldn’t get enough of the tenderloin, whose fresh, toddy-shop style masala kept us going back for more. The mains included Vattayappam Duck Mapas, Idiyappam Prawn Thengapaal Curry and Thattum Muttum. Of these, our favourite was the Duck Mapas, thanks to the well-rounded balance of spices and the savoury and sweet notes (from the vattayappam).

The Maaduvaazhi platter from Kappa Chakka Kandhari's new menu

The Rajayogi platter came with seven starters such as Prawn Kizhi (prawn and coconut in banana leaf pouches), Karimeen Fry and Poornachandran Njandu Fry (fried soft shell crab). The soft shell crab — crisp yet soft — was definitely the highlight of this course. Mains featured Pidi Kozhi Curry (rice dumplings in Ramassery-style chicken curry), Appam Mutton Stew and Prawn Puttu Biryani. We enjoyed all three but if we had to pick, we’d choose the Pidi Kozhi Curry as it is comfort-food at its best.

We rounded things off with the famous Cloud Pudding and Kandhari Ice Cream, both of which didn’t disappoint.

By introducing set meals, one can sample a wider range of dishes at a time, and this is sure to draw in a lot of diners.

Set meals Rs.550 upwards. At Koramangala.