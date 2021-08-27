Zyng in Bengaluru serves up pan-Asian classics such as Bibimbap, Nasi Lemak and Khao Suey

LOCATED RIGHT OPPOSITE Ulsoor Lake, Zyng is the newest pan-Asian diner in the city. Helmed by chef Leo Fernandes, who also handles the popular Carnival De Goa one floor below, Zyng offers much-loved favourites from Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Malaysian and other Asian cuisines. We stopped by for lunch on a Monday to check out the new spot.



Fired up

We were first served a range of appetisers. We especially loved the Fire Cracker Prawns, which were bite-sized and coated with crispy wonton strips. The Tod Mun Pla—fish cakes marinated with Thai

curry paste and kaffir lime, and skewered on lemongrass stalks — is another recommendation. An unusual dish we tried was the Krapow Maki which was a roll made of spicy Thai basil chicken, sticky rice and an omelette. Some other must-tries are Beef Yakitori (Japanese-style grilled tenderloin), Truffle Edamame Dimsum, and from the ‘Catch of the Day’ section, Tiger Prawns In Thai Dipping Sauce.



For the main course, we opted to stay away from common Chinese staples and tried the Khao Suey. The Burmese delicacy had a delicately flavoured coconut-milk based broth, and toppings such as birds eye chillies, peanuts and fried onions, that added some crunch. The other dish on our table was the Beef Nasi Lemak. The spicy and succulent rendang paired beautifully with the pandan-flavoured rice and sambal.

Meet your matcha

Next, it was time for dessert. We were served homemade matcha ice cream. Admittedly we are not the biggest fan of matcha as a flavour, but this dessert won us over with creamy texture and refreshing notes. Something new for us was the Pisang Cokelate, a dessert from Indonesia — crispy rolls stuffed with the winning combination of bananas, peanut butter and chocolate. The dish is also served with a scoop of ice cream on the side that cuts through the richness.

What impressed us about the restaurant was the variety of cuisines on offer. Zyng makes for a great go-to neighbourhood Asian restaurant for those weekday hankerings.



Rs 1,000 for two. At Ulsoor



