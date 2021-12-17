Indulge picks Christmas hampers and goodies to make your holiday special
These Bengaluru-based bakers and hotels offer cookies, cake and more
JW Marriott
Leaving you spoilt for choice, JW Marriott has luxe, traditional and decadent Christmas hampers with
hand-crafted seasonal bakes. The hampers include dundee, panettone, cherry spiced granola, vanilla
kipferl, gingerbread houses, cinnamon star cookies and more. Rs 2,500 ++ upwards. At Ashok Nagar
Magnolia Bakery India
Christmas is incomplete without the plum cakes, delicious pies and dessert after a good dinner. And who does dessert better than Magnolia Bakery? For the season, the bakery offers sumptuous goodies, from cookie jars and double crust apple pies, to loaves in different flavours. Rs 350 upwards. Available at all outlets
Weekend Roasts
Home chefs Jeffery and Rose Carroll are pulling out all the stops this season. While Jeffery is known for his roasts, the duo has a range of seasonal bakes available too. You can order rich plum cakes, star and snowman shaped gingerbread cookies, carrot and cashewnut cake, Sicilian whole orange cake and more. Rs 175 upwards. Details: 8105740329
Kneaded and Baked
This bakery offers not just treats such as Fruit Cake and Sugar Cookies. They also have kits with which you can have some festive fun at home. Pick up a Decorate Your Cookie Kit, or the DIY Gingerbread House Kit. We also recommend their Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies for their rich flavour. Rs 250 upwards. Details: 9845577633