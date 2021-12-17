Indulge picks Christmas hampers and goodies to make your holiday special 

JW Marriott

Leaving you spoilt for choice, JW Marriott has luxe, traditional and decadent Christmas hampers with

hand-crafted seasonal bakes. The hampers include dundee, panettone, cherry spiced granola, vanilla

kipferl, gingerbread houses, cinnamon star cookies and more. Rs 2,500 ++ upwards. At Ashok Nagar



Magnolia Bakery India

Christmas is incomplete without the plum cakes, delicious pies and dessert after a good dinner. And who does dessert better than Magnolia Bakery? For the season, the bakery offers sumptuous goodies, from cookie jars and double crust apple pies, to loaves in different flavours. Rs 350 upwards. Available at all outlets



Weekend Roasts

Home chefs Jeffery and Rose Carroll are pulling out all the stops this season. While Jeffery is known for his roasts, the duo has a range of seasonal bakes available too. You can order rich plum cakes, star and snowman shaped gingerbread cookies, carrot and cashewnut cake, Sicilian whole orange cake and more. Rs 175 upwards. Details: 8105740329





Kneaded and Baked

This bakery offers not just treats such as Fruit Cake and Sugar Cookies. They also have kits with which you can have some festive fun at home. Pick up a Decorate Your Cookie Kit, or the DIY Gingerbread House Kit. We also recommend their Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies for their rich flavour. Rs 250 upwards. Details: 9845577633

