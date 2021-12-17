Our pick of Christmas brunches and lunches in Bengaluru 

Four Seasons Bengaluru

Four Seasons has curated a lavish Christmas feast. On the 24th, dine on traditional favourites such as turkey, glazed ham and sumptuous puddings. And on Christmas Day, feast on an

extensive brunch that includes spiced desserts and plum cakes.

Rs 3,050 ++ upwards. December 24 and 25. At Ganganagar



Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Lush brings executive chef Karthick’s special Christmas menu. Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Herb Marinated Salt Crusted Whole Fish, Barbecue Roasted Pork Belly, Classic Beef Wellington, Seafood Paella and more are all part of the brunch. These are paired with flavoursome desserts like minced fruit pie and stollen bread. Rs 2,499 ++ upwards. On December 25. At Renaissance Bengaluru

Race Course Hotel



Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore

The hotel has a Christmas feast planned at all their restaurants so you can choose from European, Mediterranean and Asian cuisines. For Christmas Eve, Soul City and Le Bistro have a menu comprising dishes such as Chicken Roulade, Mushroom Cappuccino, Truffled Wild Mushroom Alfredo and Lamb and Mint Burger. And for something different on Christmas day, head to Ozaa and tuck into Arayas, Adana Kebab, Quinoa tabbouleh and Baharat Spiced Lamb. Rs 2,500 ++ upwards. December 24 and 25. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road



Gawky Goose

One cannot imagine a Christmas dinner without rum cakes and eggnog. Experience these classic offerings at Gawky Goose. The Christmas stall at the restaurant offers rose cookies, rum balls, walnut fudge, cinnamon rolls, plum cakes and more. They are also serving their special Christmas menu which includes Za’atar Duck Roast with Truffle Mash and Wine Jus, signature cocktails,

delicious Apple Pie and much more. Rs 2,000 for two. At Wind Tunnel Road





Geist Taproom

From Belgian-style Witty Wit craft beer to Buratta and Pea Cream with Podi Toast, Geist Taproom is spreading the Christmas cheer with a set of culinary delights. The Geistmas special menu also includes Garam Masala Roast Chicken, Goda Pulled Pork and brews such as Geist Kamacitra, an American IPA and Geist German Lager. Rs 325 upwards. Until Janury 2. At Rajajinagar



The Oberoi

At Oberoi hotel there is something for everyone. Head to Lapis, where the Christmas brunch has traditional dishes such as Winter Spice and Maple Glazed Ham, and Roast Turkey with all the festive trimmings. But if you want Asian flavours, chef Bobby at Wabi Sabi has a sushi bar and special dimsums. Finish your meal with winter pies, for that extra festive feeling. Rs 3,950 upwards. 25 December. At MG Road