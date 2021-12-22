It’s all about sprinkles, gingerbread house and marshmallow these days as bakers are getting creative with edible Christmas kits

BENGALURU: If there’s one thing that the lockdowns and the pandemic have taught us, it’s to find interesting ways to stay entertained at home. And with the rising number of cases in the state, some Bengalureans are still making the most at home this festive season. One of the ways to do so is by ordering some fun do-it-yourself edible goodies and having a delicious party at home.

Freeda Lazar, founder of Freddies Baking Studio, is known for making seasonable goodies and Christmas-themed edibles is definitely on her list. Speaking to CE, she says, “The response has been overwhelming that we’re working on restocking them up for the upcoming days!”

The do-it-yourself (DIY) gingerbread house kit has been a hot favourite for Freddies Baking Studio. “This one will make about a six-inch tall gingerbread house and it also has a snowman and Christmas tree with it. We also have Christmas cookie tins which have a set of six cookies that come with an edible palette and a paintbrush,” adds Lazar.

Anushree Kanoria of Dough Re Mi food delivery service has a fun popcorn list to keep up with the festivities. “We make pesto, truffle, candy cane and double chocolate popcorn. We can also customise the flavours as per request if needed,” says Kanoria, who works with her mother-in-law Archana Kanoria.

Hot chocolate bombs became a trend earlier this year. Hiba Mariam, popularly known as The Sweet Whisk on Instagram, has a hot chocolate marshmallow kit available as a gifting option. She says, “This is one of our favourite DIY and home hot chocolate products. So there’s an instant hot chocolate mix, hot chocolate dippers, marshmallows and a mug that you can gift.” If that’s not enough, she also makes a s’mores kit that looks like a Christmas tree. “It comes with the option of adding handmade edible Christmas elements to it,” she says.

Araku Coffee in Indiranagar has collaborated with pastry artist Joonie Tan of Lavonne Academy for the DIY kits of gingerbread cookies and an assortment of sprinkles and icing. Rahul Sharma, head chef of Araku, says, “Joonie’s cakes are a piece of artwork. This whole concept of DIY cookies is something that children and adults will love to experience and take home as a gift.”

