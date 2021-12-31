Welcome 2022 with these curated brunches and lunches in Bengaluru 

Shangri-La Bengaluru

There is something for everyone at the New Year brunch at B Café, from a sushi bar to a mezze counter offering a variety of Arabic dips. You can also choose from global fare such as Seafood Paella, Pork in Five-Spice, Multani Murgh Tikka and end your sumptuous meal on a sweet note with desserts such as Gingerbread Éclair, Panettone Pudding and Mango Napoleon. Rs 2,785 upwards. At Palace Road

Leela Palace Bengaluru

Citrus at the Leela Palace has an elaborate menu crafted by chef Mir Zafar Ali. Choose from Tenderloin

Pot-Au-Feu, Moroccan Duck and Apricot Tagine, Kundapur Koli Curry and more. Rs 4,750 upwards. At Old Airport Road

JW Marriott

From Turkish cuisine and Vietnamese delicacies, to Asian and Indian dishes, JW Marriott is offering a

buffet experience with classics from around the world. We recommend the Valencian-Style Paella with Seafood, Salt-Baked Sea Bass and Pandan Chicken. Also don’t miss the exquisite desserts on offer. Rs 8,100 ++ upwards per couple. At Vittal Mallya Road

Justbe Resto Cafe

Start the year on a vegan note at this whole-food plant-based resto cafe. Justbe hosts ‘A Meditative Quiet Luncheon’ that offers a five-course meal. Choose from dishes such as Aqua Rose, Matunga Toast, Coffee Mousse and Carrot Gond Halwa. The leisurely meal will be accompanied with live music. Rs 899++. At Sadashivanagar

Conrad Bengaluru

At Conrad Bengaluru, their restaurants Caraway Kitchen and Tiamo are serving up an elaborate brunch with dishes from across the globe. Think Goong Phad Cha from Thailand,Baked Fish and Stuffed Lamb Leg from England and more. Rs 2,800++ upwards. At Kensington Road