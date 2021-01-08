With the arrival of a new chef de cuisine, Vishal Thakur, Alba, the Italian restaurant at JW Marriott has an interesting new menu, which we got a chance to preview last week. Chef Vishal, who has previously worked at restaurants such as Le Cirque Kitchen, New Delhi and Bacchanal & Main Kitchen at Caesars — Bluewaters, Dubai, has redesigned the menu with a focus on nouvelle European and Mediterranean cuisines.

We started with the classic Caprese — diced heirloom tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella and crushed croutons. This was light, fresh and textural. The Tuna Tartare, with a sprinkling of Indian spices, spiced mango and fennel dressing and a turmeric tuile was a perfect balance of fragrant and umami notes. Next, we were served the Porcini Consomme. Chopped and sauteed enoki, shimeji and black truffle, were placed at the centre of our bowl. The consomme, warm and aromatic, was poured into the bowl at the table. Comforting and bursting with flavour, this was also a hit.

The Gruyere and Pea Tortellini, was another comforting dish with its filling of broad beans, endive and walnut pesto. Then we tucked into the Wild Caught Salmon — pan-seared salmon with an orange and fennel salad and a side of beurre blanc. We enjoyed the clean yet complex flavours and the way the salad balanced out the rich sauce.

Dessert was the quintessential Italian favourite — Tiramisu. Aptly served in a coffee cup, it was the best way to end the meal.

The menu, with its emphasis on clean flavours, fresh ingredients and minimalism, presents this cuisine in a unique way, which is sure to find many takers.

Rs.4,000++ for two. At JW Marriott Hotel, Vittal Mallya Road.

