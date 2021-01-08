To celebrate Makara Sankranti, Oota Bangalore has curated a new menu featuring traditional recipes from the state. The a la carte menu is created by the restaurant’s in-house chefs who hand-picked long-lost vegetarian recipes from the region to pay homage to the culinary heritage of Karnataka.

One can start their meal with the Mavinakai Bella Panaka, a raw mango and jaggery cooler flavoured with cardamom. This will be served with the quintessential Sankranti treat - Ellu Kadle Bella - toasted peanuts, white sesame seed, diced coconut and jaggery.

The starters section comprises delicacies such as Avarekalu Masala Vade (vadas made with hyacinth beans, soaked gram dal and fresh herbs) and Menasinaki Bajji (banana pepper fritters stuffed with spiced and chopped onion and tomato).

For something more substantial, choose from mains such as Sihi Matu Khara Huggi Anna (sweet and savoury rice pongal) and Avarekalu Bath (rice cooked in freshly ground coconut masala with hyacinth beans), Avarekalu Huli (Mangalore-style hyacinth beans in a sweet and spicy coconut curry) served with dosa, Yenne Badnekai Sukkha (pan-fried stuffed brinjal) and Kadle Genasu Kurma (black gram and sweet potato curry cooked with fresh herbs and coconut). Round off the vegetarian feast with Avarekalu Payasa (hyacinth beans cooked in coconut milk with jaggery and cardamon).

Rs.1,200++ upwards. January 14-17. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield.

