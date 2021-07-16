Suzy Q, Bangalore's newest resto-bar, is laidback luxury at its best. Here's why you should visit...

Cafes and diners across the city are slowly opening up for business, and so are new restaurants that have been waiting in the wings for the lockdown to end and the second wave to recede. Leading this charge of new venues is Suzy Q by 1522, which we found is a mix of old Bengaluru charm, new-age luxury and a dash of quirk. Located at the iconic Express Building where Asian restaurant 1Q1 was previously housed, it’s a colourful space with gorgeous murals, Roman-style sculptures in solid hues, vintage-style lamps and chandeliers, and tastefully curated furniture, offset with striped black and white flooring and exposed brick walls. The al fresco section, set against the burnt red facade with its arched windows, is equally impressive thanks to the clever landscaping and design, which maximises the space in the small area.

The al fresco area of Suzy Q

A view of the bar at Suzy Q

We dropped by on a weekday to have a look at the place and sample some signature dishes from their menu. Starting off with a few cocktails, we ordered the Stardust (gin, pear, star anise, egg white, lime, and simple syrup), Kashmir Ki Kali (kahwa, whiskey, egg white, lime and simple syrup) and Hera Pheri

(whiskey, traditional Gujarati choondo pickle, lime and simple syrup). Of the three, it’s hard to pick a favourite, as each was unique and innovative.

Stardust - from Suzy Q's cocktail menu

The drinks were paired with an array of starters, which ranged from Chakna Cone, featuring Suzy Q’s take on the quintessential Indian snack of fox nuts and black gram flavoured with onion and tomato masala, to Tandoori Hariyali Prawns, made with smoked shrimp marinated and cooked in a spinach and mint dressing. We also tucked into small servings of Chimichurri Chicken and Mushrooms and Bok Choy. While the former, chicken breast topped with South American chimichurri sauce, was delicious, it was the latter that we couldn’t get enough of. The vegetarian dish brings together button and shiitake mushrooms along with bok choy, which are braised in soy sauce — simple and subtle flavours that really won us over.

Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli from Suzy Q's food menu

For mains, we were served Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli. Spinach with ricotta is always a winning combination, and the silky ravioli paired with the tangy tomato-based sauce on the side, hit the spot. Another must-try is the Daryaganj Tawa Chicken, a specialty of Delhi. The aromatic chicken cooked in a tomato and onion masala was presented with missi roti, which was comforting and moreish.

Rasmalai Tiramisu from Suzy Q's dessert menu

The mains were followed up with a couple of desserts — New York Cheesecake and Rasmalai Tiramisu (tiramisu with mascarpone and coffee mousse, and mini rasmalai soaked in Baileys Irish cream). Of these, our pick would be the tiramisu, thanks to the balance of sweet, creamy, and bitter notes.

Presented as a friendly yet luxe neighbourhood bar with a menu that spans Asian, Mexican, Italian and Indian cuisines, Suzy Q has something for everyone and is sure to draw a lot of patrons.

Rs.1,500++ for two. At Queens Road