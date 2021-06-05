World Gin Day: Three fruity gin cocktails to try
World Gin Day is exactly a week away, and we’ve put together some cocktail recipes to make at home. From a mango cooler to one that uses pineapple juice, here are some interesting drinks to make your weekend eventful.
BEEFEATER MANGO COOLER
Ingredients
60 ml Beefeater dry gin
60 ml mango puree
25 ml lemon juice
Soda to top
To garnish
1 fresh mango / orange wedge
Glass
Collins / High ball
Method
Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice.
Pour into a tall glass filled with ice.
Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango.
BEEFEATER PINA TONIC
Ingredients
60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
30 ml pineapple juice
10 ml lemon juice
Top with tonic water
To garnish
1 wedge fresh pineapple
Glass
High ball / Collins
Method
Fill a tall glass with ice.
Pour the gin, lemon juice and pineapple juice over the ice and stir briefly.
Top with tonic water, stir and garnish with fresh pineapple.
BEEFEATER & IT
Ingredients
45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
30 ml Martini Rosso / sweet vermouth
1 dash orange bitters / bitters
To garnish
Orange peel / orange half moon
Glass
Old fashioned / rocks / whisky glass
Method
Stir all the ingredients with ice.
Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice.
Garnish with orange peel or half a moon.