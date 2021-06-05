World Gin Day is exactly a week away, and we’ve put together some cocktail recipes to make at home. From a mango cooler to one that uses pineapple juice, here are some interesting drinks to make your weekend eventful.

BEEFEATER MANGO COOLER

Ingredients

60 ml Beefeater dry gin

60 ml mango puree

25 ml lemon juice

Soda to top

To garnish

1 fresh mango / orange wedge

Glass

Collins / High ball

Method

Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice.

Pour into a tall glass filled with ice.

Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango.



BEEFEATER PINA TONIC

Ingredients

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

30 ml pineapple juice

10 ml lemon juice

Top with tonic water

To garnish

1 wedge fresh pineapple

Glass

High ball / Collins

Method

Fill a tall glass with ice.

Pour the gin, lemon juice and pineapple juice over the ice and stir briefly.

Top with tonic water, stir and garnish with fresh pineapple.

BEEFEATER & IT

Ingredients

45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

30 ml Martini Rosso / sweet vermouth

1 dash orange bitters / bitters

To garnish

Orange peel / orange half moon

Glass

Old fashioned / rocks / whisky glass

Method

Stir all the ingredients with ice.

Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice.

Garnish with orange peel or half a moon.