It will take a while before we can travel fearlessly across India to try the t raditional cuisines from different regions. But with the number of cloud kitchens opening up with the promise to serve close-to-authentic fare, food enthusiasts may have little to complain about. The newest cloud kitchen is Lucknowee by Impresario Handmade Restaurants.



This is the third cloud kitchen by the group, and it serves Awadhi cuisine that has been passed down from the khansamas (cooks) of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah’s royal kitchens. We sampled a meal for two that included dishes such as Hara Bhara Kebab, Lucknowee Galauti Kebab, Nawabi Chole, Dum Pukht Chicken Bumbai Biryani, Ultey Tawe Ka Paratha and Shahi Tukda.





Take away

The dishes were packaged in easy to handle boxes. The packaging sleeves are colour coded – in green and red – making it easy to identify vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. We started our meal with the Lucknowee Galauti Kebabs. The velvety melt-in-the-mouth kebabs were a tad bit spicy for our liking, but the hint of rosewater made it all the more luxurious and indulgent. The vegetarian starter Hara Bhara Kebab, had a slightly coarse texture compared to the galauti. The balanced flavours of peas and cashew made this starter a hit.

Bread winner

The Ultey Tawe Ka Paratha paired well with the smoky Nawabi Chole. Though cooked in ghee and rich in flavour, the chole wasn’t too greasy. Biryani differs from one re gion to another, and Lucknowee’s Dum Pukht Chicken Bumbai Biryani was quite unique. Though we could taste all the notes of spices, the flavours were subtle on the palate. The Shahi Tukda is a must-try. Though it is easily available across multiple restaurants in the city, the Lucknowee Shahi Tukda is fried to perfection and soaked in just the right amount of rabdi (sweetened flavoured milk). We ended the meal with the Saunth Jal Jeera, which is just what you need after an elaborate feast. The portions are large enough for two people and the pricing is on point.



Rs 1,000++ for two.

At Indiranagar and Bellandur



ayeshatabassum@newindianexpress.com

@aishatax