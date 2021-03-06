Salud

The beverage brand’s G&T 2.0 is ideal for when you want an indulgent cocktail but are too lazy to make it yourself. It has three variants — Original, Cucumber and Lavender. While Original, a mix of English Juniper and Indian tonic, keeps the classic flavour of the G&T intact, Lavender uses an infusion of French lavender and Cucumber boasts the fresh notes of the vegetable. Rs.130. Available at select outlets.

One Tree Hill Mulled Wine Kadha

Grover Zampa Vineyards launches a bottled mulled wine called One Tree Hill Mulled Wine Kadha. The bottle brings together European and Indian flavours, so while there are classic mulled wine notes such as cinnamon, clove, ginger, star anise and orange peel, there are also kadha spices such as tulsi, black pepper and cardamom. Rs.650. Available in select outlets.

Svami Zero Proof

This brand, which is known for their mixers, has something new for teetotalers — non alcoholic premixed cocktails. Available in three flavours, Rum & Cola, Gin & Tonic, and Pink Gin & Tonic, these drinks are crafted with botanicals and berries such as juniper, strawberries, vanilla and cinnamon. Rs.1,140 for a pack of 12. Available online.

Perry Road Peru

This distilled cocktail is by The Bombay Canteen and Stranger & Sons. The Peru variety of guava is used to make this drink which is combined with the Stranger & Sons gin, made with nine botanicals. The limited edition cocktail comes with a pinch of chilli-salt mix to coat the rim of your glass. Available in Mumbai.

