One of Bengaluru’s most popular microbreweries, Windmills has gone international. Ajay Nagaraj, the CEO, has just launched an outlet in Dallas, Texas, USA.

The brewery is spread across 17,000 square feet and has two levels, with a bar on each floor. The decor is similar to the Bengaluru outlet, with seats arranged at an angle around a stage. The second level is designed like a balcony in a cinema hall and also has an al fresco area.

Windmills, Dallas

“The creation of Windmills here in Dallas has been a cross-pollination of ideas and management styles. The exchange of ideas between the two countries is what underlines the food – which is 50 percent authentic Indian food and 50 per cent representative of the four regions of Texas. From a quality Kerala Beef Fry to a Texas Bourbon Rib-Eye with a great bite, the menu brings together two distinct culinary cultures that complement without compromising on authenticity. And our award-winning brew master Cal Ryan brings a decade of experience to the table as seen in each of his 14 beers on tap. Our signature curated music experiences makes it the perfect package for food, beer and music lovers,” says Ajay.

Other dishes on the menu include Seafood Moilee, Tandoori Chicken, Tabakh Maaz, Kheema Kulcha and Sour Cherry Kulfi. Texan style dishes that feature on the menu are The Lemon-Cumin Shrimp, Wagyu Chicken Fried Steak, and Texas Mousse Cake among others. On the beer front, patrons can choose from Tropical Saison with mango, passion fruit and pineapple, San Diego style Imperial IPA, Russian Imperial and Blackberry Tart.

