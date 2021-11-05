The Pet People Cafe in Bengaluru is a plant-forward eatery that’s a haven for pet parents

BENGALURU-BASED COUPLE, Ambika Ramachandran and Santhosh Pasupuleti, are ardent animal lovers. This is very evident when you walk into their new restaurant, The Pet People Cafe. Every corner of the pet-friendly cafe is designed with your furry friends in mind. And since it also has a menu by celebrated chef Abhijit Saha, we knew we had to pay it a visit. Located in HSR layout, the spacious cafe has big windows that let in ample light that gives it a cheery vibe. We took a tour of the cafe — the retail area, the grooming stations, the play areas, and the dining space — but our attention was captured by the other guests, who included a number of huskies, beagles and kittens. Pets are pampered at the cafe, and they also get to enjoy all the love and cuddles they get from the other diners. We sat down at one of the cosy couches and ordered from the menu, all the while playing with a rescue indie pup and a young Shih Tzu.



Clean bowl

Inspired by the couple’s time in America, New York cafe-style food takes centre stage at The Pet People

Cafe, but with a plant-forward, healthy twist. The first dish was a Superfoods Smoothie Bowl made with oat mylk (you can pick your milk of choice). The consistency of the smoothie did not impress us much, but the dish was packed with the goodness of moringa powder and seasonal fruit. The cafe takes pride in their baked goods, and rightly so. One of our favourites was the jalapeno and cheddar bagel, which was served with cream cheese. The Pet People Cafe also offers some substantial small and big plates for lunch. Our recommendation is the Roasted Sweet Potato Gnocchi Aglio Olio e Pepperoncini.





Even though the pasta was made with sweet potatoes, the dish did was not particularly sweet, and the charred broccoli and cherry tomatoes added a textural element to it. Another must try is the East Broadway Tempeh Tacos. The tacos are stuffed with barbecued tempeh, refried beans and roasted tomato salsa.



Sweet tooth

All the desserts at the cafe are eggless and some are available in vegan options as well. We ended our meal with a slice of Blueberry Cheesecake, another New York classic. It was velvety and boasted the right balance of sweet and tart notes. Even if vegan or vegan-adjacent cuisine is not your cup of tea, The Pet People Cafe is a must-visit for pet parents and animal lovers.



Rs 1,200 for two. At HSR Layout



anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz