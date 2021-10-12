Navaratri special: Head to these places for Navaratri and Durga Pooja meals 

Looking to celebrate the festive season with an authentic and indulgent meal? Don’t miss out on these Durga Puja and Navaratri menu at restaurants across the city. From Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar to Oh! Calcutta, here are some options:

Goopi Baaghar Bhoj

The Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar is putting out a special festival menu for Durga Puja as a tribute to film maestro Satyajit Ray. The festival, titled ‘Goopi Baaghar Bhoj’ will feature a diverse spread including starters, main course and desserts.

When: Till Oct 17. Details: 080-48907848

Pujo Buffet

Oh! Calcutta is going all out with a Durga Puja buffet lunch menu. It will feature a variety of chaats, salads, starters, mains and desserts. From Fish Fry to Jhinge-Aloo Posto, they have it all.

When: Till Oct 15. Details: 9379544302

Food mela

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is hosting a Navaratri Special Food Mela for Navaratri. One of the biggest food melas in Bengaluru, the event will include a host of delicacies from Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and even China.

When: Till Oct 15. Where: ISKCON Temple, HBR Layout

Navaratri Special Thali

The Regent Club has introduced a special thali for Navaratri. It is available at the Brigade Metropolis Campus or you can order from their Navaratri takeaway menu.

When: Oct 12 - Oct 15. Details: 7624868702

Unlimited Food and Dance

Navaratri is being celebrated this Thursday at the Krishna Vaibhava Vegetarian Restaurant. Organised by Ruby Anand and Pritpal Singh Sehgal, the celebrations will feature an unlimited vegetarian buffet. Also, don’t miss out on the main event, Navaratri celebrations with unlimited Garba dance, music and an opportunity to win some prizes.

When: Oct 14. Details: 9117289625