Here's why Inanna Taproom at Akshayanagar is a must-visit weekend spot... 

Helmed by Chefs Sombir Choudhary and Shreyas Bhat, Inanna Taproom is among a host of new restaurants and gastro pubs that have opened their doors in the last few weeks. Located in an apartment complex and surrounded by skyscrapers, the taproom proved to be an oasis amidst all the highrises when we dropped by on a weekday afternoon.

The bar at Inanna Taproom

With its floral wall murals, green and gold seaters offset by the slate grey ceiling and black and white flooring, plus its expansive outdoor area complete with private cabanas, the space is chic, has a laid back vibe and is visually appealing. After all, it is named for the ancient Mesopotamian goddess of love and beauty.

A cocktail from the menu

Speed test

Finding a spot in a quiet corner, we ordered some drinks from their selection of signature cocktails. The 200 mph with its combination of fresh cucumber cordial, honey, lemongrass seltzer and gin is a great way to beat the heat, while Pretty Ugly (blue pea gin, Martini Bianco, passion fruit oleo saccharum and lavender tonic water) is as delicious as it is Instagram worthy.

Three Textures of Chicken, Mint and Chilli Aioli

While waiting for our starters to arrive we snacked on the Assorted Nuts Jar. A mix of cashew nuts, almonds and pine nuts among others, tossed in a tangy and aromatic spice mix, this was the perfect accompaniment to our drinks.

First on our table was the Vada Pav Slider, Thecha Aioli, Garlic Chutney. This new take on the quintessential vada pav, with its warm buttered pav and perfectly spiced vada, was interesting. We then tucked into the Panko Crusted Cauliflower, Peri Peri Dust. Crispy, crunchy and topped with a generous dash of peri peri, this one was hard to resist.

Amritsari Softshell Crab

Golden grill

We then found ourselves sampling the Grilled Pork Chops with House BBQ Sauce and the Khow Suey Bowl with prawns. The former was cooked to perfection — the meat tender and melt-in-the-mouth — while the khow suey was packed with flavour and as comforting as expected.Our lunch came to a close with the Masala Chai Tres Leches, Cookie Crumb. The unique fusion of desi chai with the classic Latin American tres leches was a fitting end to the meal as the dessert summed up succinctly what the entire menu of Inanna is about — clever, ingenious and well-executed combination of Indian and global flavours.

Rs.1,800 for two. At JP Nagar