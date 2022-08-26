Santé Spa Cuisine’s new menu features a fresh set of beverages, dim sums and more

The charming little vegetarian restaurant, Santé Spa Cuisine, in Indiranagar now features a fresh range of plant-based delicacies, cocktails, sangrias, and an array of award-winning Indian wines on its new menu.

While changes have been introduced in the menu, their interiors remain the same. The artsy display and the cute dessert station at the entrance are hard to go unnoticed.

The soothing background score and calming interiors registered as we got comfortable in our seat next to the window overlooking a leafy patio decorated with fairy lights and origami birds. We visited on a Thursday evening and had the place pretty much to ourselves.

We started the meal with a glass of Grover Art Collection Merlot wine and Black and White Moroccan Hummus with Multigrain Khakhras. We fell in love with the velvety texture of the white Moroccan hummus that complemented the subtly spicy khakhra. However, the black hummus infused with activated charcoal wasn’t as palatable.

Chickpea Pappardelle Puttanesca and Cajun Jack Pizza

Next on the table was a bowl of Roasted Fennel and Maghai Paan Salad. Bursting with fresh, sweet and creamy flavours, this salad kept us hooked till the last bite. We then moved on to the dim sums. First came the Tofu Sui Mui in Tom Kha soup. The springy texture of the tofu was extremely sapid when dipped in the creamy pumpkin soup. The Vegan Cream Cheese Dumplings came next. The delicate bite-sized treats, although delectable, did not surpass the benchmark set by the dish served prior to this.

Vegan Cream Cheese Dumplings

For the mains, we sampled Warm Chickpea Pappardelle Puttanesca and the Cajun Jack Pizza. The chickpea pasta melted in our mouth leaving a spicy note behind while the multigrain sourdough pizza topped with pineapple and jackfruit was wholesome and full-bodied. The desserts — Cashew Berry Cheesecake and Madagascar Chocolate and Himalayan Hemp ice cream were disappointing but we can't think of a better way to end this meal than with a slice of their luscious Mango Cheesecake.

Madagascar Chocolate and Himalayan Hemp ice cream

Sante Spa Cuisine continues to keep up its standard of serving delicious vegan food. If you’ve been a regular, then consider revisiting, and if you haven’t yet, then it’s time to check out this gem.

₹1,500++ for two. At Indiranagar