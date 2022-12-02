Copper Chimney unveils a special menu for its 50th anniversary 

JK Kapur, the owner of the iconic restaurant Copper Chimney, came to India during the partition in 1947, and brought along with him a few essentials and memories of the recipes he grew up with. It was in 1972 that Kapur brought together a team of chefs whom he called Ustads to open the first outlet of the restaurant in Mumbai, and that was the start to something special. As the restaurant celebrates 50 years, we headed over to their outlet in Whitefield to taste their Autograph menu, a specially curated list of their bestselling dishes over the past 50 years.

We started off our dinner with Kadak Roomali, a thin bread, seasoned with black and white sesame seeds, roasted on an inverted tawa and served with black channa dip. This crunchy delicacy was a great start. Next up, we were served the Chicken Cheese Kabab; boneless chicken tossed in cream cheese sauce. Oozing with melted cheese, it left us craving more.

Chicken Cheese Kabab

We tried the Stuffed Tandoori Aloo next. The dish had potato barrels, stuffed with paneer and nuts and was marinated in a tandoori mix. It was topped off with coriander and chaat masala. The dish was flavourful and spicy.

Next on the table was the Himalayan Gucchi Pulao and Garlic Naan along with two non-vegetarian curries (Punjabi Butter Chicken and Badami Mutton) and a vegetarian curry (Palak Goolar Kofta). The the rice was subtly flavoured to allow the smoky taste of the gucchi or morel to be prominent. The quintessential butter chicken with its lush tomato makhani gravy was the perfect accompaniment to the pulao. The mutton was slow cooked and was topped off with almonds and tasted best with the naan.

Peshawari Kulfi Faloode

For dessert, we were served the Peshawari Kulfi Faloode. The kulfi was served with pistachio ice-cream, rabri, falooda, and rose syrup. The indulgent dessert was the perfect end to our equally elaborate dinner.

Our hearts are set for a second visit to the legendary restaurant to try some more of their iconic dishes.

₹2,500++ for two. At Whitefield

