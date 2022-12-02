This new spot brings together Mediterranean and Asian cuisines

The Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links recently threw open the doors to Seta, their new poolside restaurant that combines the cuisines of the Mediterranean region with that of Asia. Curious about the unusual and very specific combination of cuisines, we drove to the hotel on a weeknight to check it out. It was a pleasantly cool evening and we settled down at a table right beside the pool and proceeded to order some cocktails.

We stuck to the classics and asked for a Bellini and a Mojito, both of which were well-balanced and just what we were looking for. From the Small Plates section, we picked Slow Cooked Pork Belly Sticks and the Minced Chicken Filled Fried Sesame Cake. The pork belly was topped with a sake tobanjan glaze and served with a cucumber and green apple slaw, while the crumbly and soft sesame cake was flavoured with bird’s eye chilli. We enjoyed both dishes, which delivered a hit of spice to counter the cool weather.

Mala Xiang Guo

Then we sampled the Thukpa — fragrant Tibetan noodle soup spiced with red chilli and served with an assortment of vegetables and chicken. The wholesome dish was comforting and flavourful. We followed that up with the Grilled King Mushrooms. The sliced mushrooms were served over raw mango coulis with chilli and garlic. The sweet and sour notes of the coulis with the umami and smokiness of the mushroom was a great match. For mains, we chose the Spicy Minced Chicken with Green Beans from the ‘Wokeries’. This was another comforting dish and we enjoyed every last bite.

Dinner was brought to a close with two desserts — Belgian Chocolate Delight (made with 54 per cent cocoa and infused with Baileys cream) and Mandarin Marquise (with choco-Oreo crunch). The slightly bitter and rich chocolate dessert was truly decadent, and the lighter and fruity marquise was equally delicious.

Prawn Toban

With a menu that promotes sharing, based on the ‘izakaya’ concept of Japan, Seta, with its unique blend of cuisines and dishes, is a must-visit.

₹2,000++ for two. At Inner Ring Road





