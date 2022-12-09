Sip on Christmas Apple Pie in a bottle with Moonshine Meadery's special addition for the holiday season

The month of December brings with it the perfect mix of great chilly weather, good vibes and Yuletide cheer. And with Christmas right around the corner, Pune-based Moonshine Meadery is bringing back its much-loved seasonal MeadLAB - the Christmas Apple Pie mead. It embodies your favourite Christmas apple pie - in a bottle!

Moonshine Meadery first released the Christmas Apple Pie mead back when it was established in 2018 as part of its MeadLab series, which are small batch seasonal meads. This mead is made by aging their flagship Apple Mead (made using multifloral honey and Kashmiri apples) and typical Christmas spices - cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

Sharing their thoughts behind the creation of the Christmas Apple Pie mead, Rohan Rehani and Nitin Vishwas, Co-founders of Moonshine Meadery, said, “Christmas calls for a merry celebration with family and friends. However, it is incomplete without cinnamon-laden desserts, rum cake and apple pie. Taking this a step further, we envisioned creating a mead that tastes like a traditional apple pie but poured into a glass! And thus, the Christmas Apple Pie mead was born.” They added, “At Moonshine, we are constantly experimenting with ingredients to make meads that cater to everyone's palates and push the envelope to how this versatile drink is consumed. The Christmas Apple Pie mead was a result of this.”

Interesting enough, each label is designed by a different artist, and continuing in this tradition the label for the Christmas Apple Pie Mead is designed by Ajay Shah Design Studio (ASDS). With signature Christmas colours of red and green dominating the label, Moonshine’s circular white logo has been incorporated as the head of a snowman, perfectly embodying the Christmas spirit.

The alcohol content of the Christmas Apple Pie Mead is 6.5% ABV. Available in Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Bengaluru. Order via the website.