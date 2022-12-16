Bengaluru restaurant Sly Granny launches new menu

With the light drizzle taking the temperature of Bengaluru a notch further down, popular restaurants in the city have begun to roll out new menus, with flavourful dishes for their diners to indulge in. One such restaurant is Sly Granny in Indiranagar, which launched its Grazing Menu last month. Amused and curious by the menu’s name, we visited the restaurant on a Saturday evening.

Taking a seat by the corner, we started reading through the menu. From crispy baguettes to spicy skewers, the dishes on the menu mainly comprised classic finger food. Diners can select four dishes from the menu and curate their platter themselves.

The menu was not extensive, making our choice easier. We picked Asparagus Brie Vol Au Vents, Buffalo Chicken Fingers, Grilled Padron Peppers & Chorizo Skewers, and Tuna Rillette. As we placed our orders and started preparing ourselves for a long period of anticipation, we were pleasantly surprised with a complimentary plate of bread toast, and butter – served for us to munch on till our orders got prepared.

The first dish that arrived was the Buffalo Chicken Fingers — marinated strips of chicken breasts coated in buffalo sauce — served with blue cheese dip. Chicken fingers are a classic delicacy you can never go wrong with. This particular rendition was no different, only that it was complemented well by the blue cheese dip and tasted best when hot.

Grilled Padron Peppers & Chorizo Skewers

Tuna tale

Next, we had Tuna rillette, which came with gherkins in-house ground mustard and sourdough melba. This was followed by the Grilled Padron Peppers & Chorizo Skewers with a hot honey drizzle. Apart from grilled peppers and chorizo, the skewer also had sun-dried tomatoes and bocconcini cheese. The combination of crunchy Padron peppers, chewy chorizos, creamy cheese, and tangy tomatoes resulted in a burst of flavours and soon became our favourite.

Asparagus Brie Vol Au Vents

Sweet and sour

We finished off our meal with Asparagus Brie Vol Au Vents. Once a staple part of British cuisine, Vol Au Vents are basically small hollow cases of puff pastries. Sly Granny’s rendition of it came with a twist – a sweet-and-sour apricot chutney filling and asparagus on top. If you want to end your meal on a mildly sweet note, we highly recommend this age-old delicacy.

Even with the new menu, Sly Granny has been able to keep its signature style intact. That is what is bound to attract its regulars and new diners alike.

₹1,899 ++ for two. At Indiranagar

