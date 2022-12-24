10 Christmas-special meals in Bengaluru you must try

b Café at Shangri-La Bengaluru offers Christmas Eve Dinner from 7.30 pm and Christmas Day Brunch from 12:30 pm. While the dinner buffet includes dishes from European classics to South East Asian favourites, the brunch features British classics like Salmon Wellington and Yorkshire Pudding.

INR 2999 ++ per person. || At Vasantha Nagar || Details: 080 4512 6420

Bengaluru Brasserie at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore offers a buffet dinner on Christmas Eve from 7 pm and brunch on Christmas Day from 12.30 pm. From Smoked Fish Rillette and Pork Salami to Cranberry sauce and Bebinca, the extensive menu includes classic festive delicacies.

INR 1999++ || At MG Road || Details: 9591510193

Fox in the Field Bangalore offers a scrumptious Christmas brunch from 12 pm that includes dishes like American Corn with Bell Pepper Salad, Couscous Cheese Galouti, Duck Breast Cut with Spiced Plum Sauce, and Roast Turkey with Caramelised Onion Sauce. Plus, the first pint of beer or Mulled Wine is on the house as a special Christmas present!

INR 1499+ + || At Whitefield | Details: 8970707999

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore offers a brunch on Christmas Day from 12.30 pm. From the traditional Eggnog and Mulled Wine to Meat Pie and Roast Pork Leg Carving – the extensive menu has different types of delicacies.

INR 2299 ++ || At Domlur || Details: 9902000022

Justbe Resto Cafe offers a five-course Christmas Meal on December 24 and 25 from 11 am. Highlights of the menu include entrées like Mushroom Wellington Pops, delectable dishes like Cheese Stuffed Medjool Dates and Beetroot Turnovers, and desserts like Justbe’s Signature Christmas Plum Cake.

INR 750 ++ upwards || At Sadashiva Nagar || Details: 080 4853 8672

JW Marriott Bengaluru offers a Christmas meal to be available for Christmas Eve Dinner or a Christmas Day Brunch, or Christmas Gala Dinner. From Churrasco Chicken and Peri Peri Lamb Cutlet to Valencian-style Paella and Goan specialty Mutton Vindaloo – the extensive menu has something for every taste.

INR 3835 ++ || At Vittal Mallya Road || Details: 8884494037

Lazy Suzy offers Christmas Eve dinner from 7.30 pm and Christmas Day Lunch from 12.30 pm, with five- and three-course options. Highlights of the menu include Prawn Cocktail, Roast Turkey with Pistachio and bread stuffing, and Plum pudding with Vanilla Anglaise Sauce.

INR 1350 ++ upwards || At Indiranagar || Details: 080 25272737

Lush at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel offers Christmas Eve Dinner from 7 pm, Christmas Day Brunch from 1 pm, and Christmas Day Dinner from 7 pm. The menu includes classic Christmas fares like Wine Poached Seafood Salad and Roast Chicken with Cranberry Sauce and Baby Vegetables along with varieties of cheese and desserts like Strawberry Gateau.

INR 2499++ || At Race Course Road || Details: 9513944520

Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway offers a five-course dinner at Persian Terrace and buffet dinner at Feast on Christmas Eve from 6.30 pm, featuring live food stations like a pie station and turkey carving station, along with drinks like house-special Mulled Wine and fruity Sangria. You can also opt for a Christmas brunch with a view from 12.30 pm at their Asian restaurant Horizon and treat yourself with the delicate Dim sum and hand-rolled Sushis.

INR 2750 ++ || At Rajajinagar || Details: 9591996926

The Creek at The Den Bengaluru offers Christmas Eve Dinner from 7 pm and Christmas Brunch from 12 pm. Highlights of the menu include classics like Roast Turkey, desserts like Chocolate Yule Log, and Christmas-themed cocktails like Holly Jolly.

INR 2999 ++ upwards || At Whitefield || Details: 080 71117222

Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa