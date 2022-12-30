Here are 10 brunches and dinners to kick off 2023

The countdown to welcome 2023 has begun and on this special occasion, we curate a list of lunches, brunches and dinners from around the town for those who prefer a quiet celebration in the company of their loved ones. Head to restaurants like JW Marriott and Sheraton Grand Hotel to bid goodbye to 2022 and savour a myriad of cuisines.

The Oberoi Bengaluru

Ring in the new year with your loved ones over a scrumptious meal under the stars at The Oberoi. Set in the gardens, the New Year’s Eve Dinner features various live cooking stations, a premium seafood bar of shucked and baked oysters, a charcuterie station, freshly sliced sashimi and sushi, live barbecued meats and seafood, Indian and coastal favourites and a whole lot more along with fine spirits. The property is also hosting a New Year’s Day Brunch with a grand buffet at their restaurants Lapis and Wabi Sabi. Rs 7,250 upwards. December 31, 8 pm & January 1, 1 pm. At MG Road

JW Marriott Bengaluru

JW Marriott is hosting a post party hangover brunch at the JW Kitchen featuring dishes like duck liver mousse with cognac, peri peri lamb cutlet, shrimp pulao, suckling pig, roast turkey, chicken katsu and more. Rs 3,835 upwards. January 1, 8 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

To notch up your year end celebrations, Four Seasons has introduced an array of brunch and dinner packages that span celebratory buffet spreads curated by chefs at CUR8, a special Asian set menu, craft cocktails, live stations, grills, Copitas signatures and a delectable dessert bar. That’s not all, these packages also feature live music, DJs and performances by saxophonists. Rs 3,200 upwards. December 31 & January 1. At Bellary Road

Conrad Bengaluru

This New Year’s Eve, Conrad brings a Seven Sins-themed gala buffet dinner. The hotel’s restaurants Caraway Kitchen, Indian Durbar and Mikusu come together to curate an elaborate spread of delectable dishes, premium beverages and gourmet desserts to complement the live performances by Four Play and DJ Nivea. One can also opt to dine at the Glitter Garden, an international spread featuring multiple interactive stations and Chord-9 and DJ Rush at their poolside restaurant Tiamo. Rs 7,777 upwards. December 31, time. At Kensington Road

Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway

If you are looking for a New Year’s feast then drive down to Sheraton Grand Hotel that's offering a romantic candle-lit dinner under the sky at the Persian Terrace and Feast. Diners can also pair their dishes with domestic or premium alcohol. Tandoor & kebab corner, a soup station, live counters serving classic burrata and kuttu paratha, a dim sum station and pizza counter are some of the highlights of the menu. Rs 3,999 upwards. December 31, 8 pm. At Rajajinagar

ITC Windsor

Curated specially for the New Year’s Eve, the hotel boasts bespoke menus and live DJs at all their signature restaurants. One can choose to indulge in premium beverages, soulful Awadhi food at Dum Pukht Jolly Nabobs, an elaborate menu of kebabs at Royal Afghan by the pool, authentic south Indian

thalis at Dakshin or a lavish buffet at The Raj Pavilion. Rs 4,500 upwards. December 31 & January 1. At Golf Course Road

Sly Granny

The restaurant launches a limited period holiday menu with a variety of small plates, mains, sides,

desserts and cocktails to choose from. Smoked duck chhundo, goat cheese crostini and roast turkey

porchettas to classic dishes like fillet mignon, butternut squash mac and cheese and chives and

sour cream mash are some of the highlights of the menu. Rs 309 upwards. Until January 5, 12 pm

onwards. At Indiranagar

Shangri-La Bengaluru

Say farewell to 2022 from Level 18 of the hotel with a festive buffet that includes pork chops, roasted whole turkey, slow roasted leg of lamb, tenderloin steak, chicken breast and wings, seafood corner, live sushi, teppanyaki, robata grill stations and unlimited select alcoholic beverages. They also have Worldcuisine brunch on offer which boasts dishes like charcuterie, seafood bar, Arabic mezze, live oysters, sushi station, live carving counter and more. Rs 2,999 upwards. December 31, 8 pm & January 1, 12.30 pm. At Palace Road

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Begin 2023 with a lazy brunch at the Hyatt Centric. On the menu they have smoked fish rillette, chicken mortadella, Shanghai roll, bhatti ka murgh, live stations for momo, chaat, paratha, Mexican tidbits and grills. The main course features Indian signature dishes like mutton Kolhapuri, dum biryani, dal bukhara, kofta curry along with the best of Asian favourites and several sweet treats. Rs1,999 upwards. January 1, 12.30 pm. At MG Road.

Fox In The Field

This microbrewery in Nexus Shantiniketan Mall has a special and relaxing brunch for the first Sunday of the year. From Quail Biryani to Korean spiced pork belly, one can indulge in a range of food items. You can also start your new year with their range of fruit margaritas and martinis. Rs 1,999 upwards. January 1, 2023. At Whitefield