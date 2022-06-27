Platform 65, a train-themed restaurant, opens in Bengaluru. Here’s what to expect...

Platform 65 is a train-themed café that has recently opened up in Bengaluru. This restaurant, located on Bannerghatta Road, sets itself apart as they serve their food on toy trains. We visited their locomotive paradise on a sunny afternoon. As we entered, we spotted wall paintings of trains and a train-themed photobooth. The tables had tiny station lights to show you when your food was ready. The walls were covered with models of Indian monuments as seen from train windows.

For our starters, we ordered the Kuchipudi Chicken. Their signature chicken dish, it was seasoned with a variety of spices and also had a hint of garlic. For our main course, we tried the classic, Chicken Biryani. The biryani was fragrant and delicious. We were also served Butter Naan along with Mutton Kheema and Butter Chicken Masala. The soft texture of the naan went really well with the creamy Butter Chicken. The Mutton Kheema was quite piquant but we enjoyed it nonetheless. For dessert, we had the brownie and ice cream — a perfect match.

Head to Platform 65 if you’re looking for a fun time in a unique setting.

INR 600 for two. At Bannerghatta Road.

