The Summer Side Up menu at Toast & Tonic focuses on subtle flavours and local produce

With an aim to make the most of seasonal produce this summer, Toast & Tonic has introduced the Summer Side Up menu, a specially curated line-up of small plates, mains, desserts and cocktails. When we dropped in one afternoon last week, we headed straight to the cheerful outdoor area as we figured the cocktails would balance out the heat.

Fraise & Tonic

We ordered the Fraise & Tonic (strawberry lemongrass shrub, strawberry infused ice, gin and tonic water) to start with. It was subtly sweet and fruity, which was exactly what we were looking for. We followed that up with the Indian Summer (raw mango and clove shrub, raw mango- and clove-infused ice, gin and tonic water). The second drink was also delicious thanks to its mellow flavour that was light on the palate.

Jackfruit Tostadas

From the Small Plates section, we sampled the Jackfruit Tostadas. The tortillas were filled with coleslaw, roasted tomato chutney, raw jackfruit, jalapeno, cilantro crema and a dash of mustard oil. The fillings worked well together and we could see why jackfruit is gaining popularity and cropping up on menus everywhere. We dove into the Tuna Nori Wrap next. Without a doubt this was our favourite. The dish featured a base of rice with fish roe, which was topped with layers of soft egg salad, avocado and marinated fatty tuna. It was served with roasted nori sheets on the side. We enjoyed the DIY experience and the fresh notes were just what we needed that warm afternoon.

Tuna Nori Wrap

For something more substantial, opt for the Baked Chicken Breast (served with a rocket, haricot and hazelnut salad and slow cooked mushroom stew). The hearty flavours of the stew and baked chicken were beautifully balanced by the refreshing salad. Another of our favourites was the Steamed Aromatic Sea Bass. The fish was served on a bed of kodo millet salsa and a salad of clams, cucumber and wakame, and finished with dashi broth. The sea bass was perfectly cooked and the combination of the different elements was flawless.

Alphonso Mango and Brie Panna Cotta

The meal was rounded off with the Toast & Tonic PB&J (peanut butter mousse, strawberry jelly, raspberry sorbet) and Alphonso Mango & Brie Panna Cotta (passion fruit and basil broth, nolen gur tuile). While the former was rich and decadent, we enjoyed the panna cotta more for its delicate flavours.

Thanks to its focus on fresh, local and seasonal ingredients, this menu does not leave you feeling lethargic and heavy, a point that is sure to make it very popular this summer.

Rs.2,500++ for two. At Wood Street

