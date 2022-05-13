Red Rhino unveils a new menu with a focus on local favourites and classic bar snacks

When we learnt that craft brewery Red Rhino had roped in the renowned chef Sabyasachi Gorai to revamp their menu, we decided we had to check it out, despite the distance. We drove there on a Friday night, braving heavy traffic. A two-hour drive later, we reached the location and made ourselves comfortable in a quiet corner in one of their multiple open areas.

While we sampled some of their beers, the highlight was the Mango Chilli Saison, their seasonal beer which was like summer in a glass. From the cocktails our pick was the Gin-Fee (gin, home made tonic, coffee syrup, roasted smoke).

To go with the drinks, we were presented with an assortment of appetisers, each with a unique local connect. The RR Chilli Chicken is a classic presentation of the popular Andhra style chicken dish which features a generous amount of green chillies. The fiery dish was well-executed and made an excellent pairing with the chilled beer. The sinful Coorg Pandi Curry, with its perfect balance of fresh spices, tart kachampuli or kokum and succulent pork, is another must-try. We also sampled Black Angel, chicken kebab made with activated charcoal and black sesame. We are not sure exactly what the charcoal does, but this dish was unexpectedly delicious. It comes with a base of roomali roti, so we made a whole meal of it… wrapping the chicken with pieces of the flat bread and adding some chopped onions for good measure.

The Satay The King — chicken satay with a peanut dip — is a good bet if you’re craving some Southeast Asian flavours. From the selection of baos, our pick would be the Spicy Chicken and Kimchi for its blend of sweet, tart and spicy notes. Some of our other recommendation.

For dessert, we tucked into Love In The Air — tiramisu served in a jar. With its combination of bitter coffee and lush layers of mascarpone cream, this was a comforting and indulgent end to the meal. With its emphasis on local favourites, apart from classic bar food and all-time favourites such as pizza, pasta and Chinese, there’s no way this menu can go wrong in drawing the crowds.

Rs.1,800++ for two. At Whitefield

